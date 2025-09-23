Left Menu

Swift Restoration: Reviving the Vital Roadway in Jammu and Kashmir

A crucial road linking Rajouri, Reasi, and Ramban districts in Jammu and Kashmir was restored by the Border Roads Organisation after a month-long closure due to heavy rainfall damage. This restoration, essential for movement and supply chain operations, brought significant relief to the local communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 23-09-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 18:00 IST
Swift Restoration: Reviving the Vital Roadway in Jammu and Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A vital roadway connecting the districts of Rajouri, Reasi, and Ramban in Jammu and Kashmir has been restored by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), following nearly a month-long closure. The road repair was necessitated by significant damage resulting from heavy rains, a defence spokesperson announced on Tuesday.

The Budhal-Mahore-Gul (BMG) road serves as a strategic surface link, vital for troop movements and logistic supplies across important regions of the Pir Panjal range. Its restoration represents a major relief for the local population, as it is a primary route connecting remote communities to district centers, facilitating the transport of goods and crucial services.

The road's closure, which affected 15 villages, was due to flash floods that washed away the Badora diversion in the Reasi district on August 28. Despite facing challenges such as ongoing landslides and increased water flow, BRO engineers utilized innovative techniques to successfully restore the vital infrastructure by September 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Young Team Shows Resilience Amidst Controversial Celebrations

India's Young Team Shows Resilience Amidst Controversial Celebrations

 United Arab Emirates
2
Wall Street's Mixed Signals Amid Tech Rally Pause, Gold Surge

Wall Street's Mixed Signals Amid Tech Rally Pause, Gold Surge

 Global
3
Breaking Barriers: Virtual Justice Presided by Justice Kumar in Gurez

Breaking Barriers: Virtual Justice Presided by Justice Kumar in Gurez

 India
4
Hikvision's Legal Battle Over Canada's National Security Claims

Hikvision's Legal Battle Over Canada's National Security Claims

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025