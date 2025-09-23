Swift Restoration: Reviving the Vital Roadway in Jammu and Kashmir

A vital roadway connecting the districts of Rajouri, Reasi, and Ramban in Jammu and Kashmir has been restored by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), following nearly a month-long closure. The road repair was necessitated by significant damage resulting from heavy rains, a defence spokesperson announced on Tuesday.

The Budhal-Mahore-Gul (BMG) road serves as a strategic surface link, vital for troop movements and logistic supplies across important regions of the Pir Panjal range. Its restoration represents a major relief for the local population, as it is a primary route connecting remote communities to district centers, facilitating the transport of goods and crucial services.

The road's closure, which affected 15 villages, was due to flash floods that washed away the Badora diversion in the Reasi district on August 28. Despite facing challenges such as ongoing landslides and increased water flow, BRO engineers utilized innovative techniques to successfully restore the vital infrastructure by September 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)