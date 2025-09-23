Left Menu

Chinese Automakers Overtake European Rivals in Plug-In Hybrid Boom

Chinese automakers surpassed European brands Renault and Audi in car sales in August, driven by strong demand for plug-in hybrids. Brands like BYD, Jaecoo, and MG featured prominently among top sellers. Despite increased sales for battery-electric vehicles, Tesla's Model Y saw a decline in sales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 18:18 IST
Chinese Automakers Overtake European Rivals in Plug-In Hybrid Boom
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a notable shift in the European automotive market, Chinese automakers surpassed renowned brands such as Renault and Audi in sales for August, aided by a robust surge in plug-in hybrid vehicle sales. Models from companies like BYD, Jaecoo, and MG made significant strides, securing spots among the top ten sellers, according to recent data from JATO Dynamics.

Tesla's Model Y maintained its position as Europe's most favored battery-electric vehicle (BEV), but its sales experienced a significant 37% drop compared to the same period last year, despite the overall increase in BEV sales. The dominance of Chinese brands, exhibiting a combined market share of 5.5% and an impressive growth from the previous year, underscores the changing landscape in favor of plug-in hybrids, which blend gasoline and electric power.

This trend is further amplified by the commitment of Chinese automakers to expand their presence in Europe by reducing the impact of tariffs and producing locally. Analysts at JATO Dynamics highlight the significant demand for BEVs, though warn against assuming the 27% increase is larger than it appears due to current promotional efforts.

TRENDING

1
Lula's Bold UN Speech: A Call for Multilateralism and Global Justice

Lula's Bold UN Speech: A Call for Multilateralism and Global Justice

 United States
2
Kolkata in Crisis: Torrential Rains Paralyze City Ahead of Durga Puja

Kolkata in Crisis: Torrential Rains Paralyze City Ahead of Durga Puja

 India
3
UN Report Criticizes Israeli Actions in Gaza and West Bank

UN Report Criticizes Israeli Actions in Gaza and West Bank

 Global
4
Himachal's Enduring Monsoon: Record Rains and Devastating Impact

Himachal's Enduring Monsoon: Record Rains and Devastating Impact

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025