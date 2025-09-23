Chinese Automakers Overtake European Rivals in Plug-In Hybrid Boom

In a notable shift in the European automotive market, Chinese automakers surpassed renowned brands such as Renault and Audi in sales for August, aided by a robust surge in plug-in hybrid vehicle sales. Models from companies like BYD, Jaecoo, and MG made significant strides, securing spots among the top ten sellers, according to recent data from JATO Dynamics.

Tesla's Model Y maintained its position as Europe's most favored battery-electric vehicle (BEV), but its sales experienced a significant 37% drop compared to the same period last year, despite the overall increase in BEV sales. The dominance of Chinese brands, exhibiting a combined market share of 5.5% and an impressive growth from the previous year, underscores the changing landscape in favor of plug-in hybrids, which blend gasoline and electric power.

This trend is further amplified by the commitment of Chinese automakers to expand their presence in Europe by reducing the impact of tariffs and producing locally. Analysts at JATO Dynamics highlight the significant demand for BEVs, though warn against assuming the 27% increase is larger than it appears due to current promotional efforts.