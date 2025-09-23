Left Menu

Revolutionizing Retail: The Delhi Dukaan Yojna Unveiled at The Delhi Mall

The Delhi Dukaan Yojna, part of The Delhi Mall project, offers affordable shop ownership in Central Delhi. Located on Main Patel Nagar Road, it promises investors secure, government-backed commercial opportunities. This unique model combines shopping, dining, and entertainment, aiming to change Delhi's retail dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 18:18 IST
A new era of retail is unfolding in the heart of India's capital with the announcement of The Delhi Dukaan Yojna. Scheduled as part of The Delhi Mall project on Main Patel Nagar Road, the initiative offers affordable ownership opportunities in premium commercial real estate.

The project is a first-of-its-kind redevelopment commercial venture organized under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Model with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), ensuring transparency and regulatory oversight. Investors can expect benefits from long-term financial instruments, further amplified by potential listings under SEBI's SME-REIT/IIT framework.

Create a new retail narrative, The Delhi Mall aims to provide an integrated ecosystem by combining shopping, dining, and entertainment. With strategic location advantages and government-backed credibility, this initiative promises to shift how commercial spaces are perceived and utilized in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

