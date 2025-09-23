Ahmedabad Emerges as India's Next Commercial Powerhouse

Ahmedabad is rapidly transforming into India's next major commercial hub, moving beyond its traditional metro counterparts. At the forefront of this change is Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd., leading with its flagship project, Million Minds Tech City located on SG Highway near Vaishnodevi Circle. This development is set to reshape the state's commercial real estate scene with unprecedented growth.

As reported by Ganesh Housing, Ahmedabad is witnessing a remarkable 64% year-on-year surge in commercial transactions, establishing it as a compelling new business destination. Gujarat's progressive policies, including the IT/ITeS Policy and GCC Policy 2025-30, accelerate this development pace. These initiatives provide incentives, such as up to ₹200 crore, green building FSI advantages, and prioritized approvals in special zones like GIFT City and Dholera.

Viren Mehta, President of Sales at Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd., commented on the evolving market, emphasizing the shift from paying premium rents in mega-metros to choosing locations like Million Minds Tech City. This project offers Grade A facilities with significant cost advantages, aligning with international standards. Ahmedabad's emergence as Gujarat's commercial nucleus is reinforced by successful developments like Million Minds Tech City, highlighting the city's strategic expansion.