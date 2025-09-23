GST Reforms Usher in Festive Atmosphere with Price Reductions

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emphasized the positive impact of the latest GST reforms during a recent press conference, highlighting considerable price reductions on commodities which have provided significant relief to the public. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra critiqued the Congress's stance and suggested they share the credit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi if desired.

Patra cited an 'atmosphere of festivity' nationwide, as evidenced by a spike in sales of items like cars, electronics, and medicines following the GST rate cuts. Car manufacturers, such as Maruti, reported record inquiries and sales, attributed to the reduced GST rates, reflecting widespread public satisfaction.

The BJP leader accused the Congress of imposing numerous taxes during their tenure and emphasized that the sweeping GST reforms could only be realized under the BJP's leadership. He urged the Congress to join in celebration and acknowledgment of these reforms' success.

(With inputs from agencies.)