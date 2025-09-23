Kolkata Metro Blue Line Back on Track After Rain Disruptions
Services on Kolkata Metro's Blue Line resumed after being suspended due to waterlogging caused by heavy rains. The disruptions affected the stretch between Shahid Khudiram and Maidan, while truncated services ran between Dakshineswar and Maidan. Normal operations resumed at 5:38 PM once water was cleared.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-09-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 19:36 IST
Kolkata Metro's Blue Line resumed full services on Tuesday evening following a rain-induced interruption that brought inconvenience to many commuters, according to the officials.
Officials indicated that significant waterlogging led to the suspension of services between Shahid Khudiram and Maidan stations. Meanwhile, truncated services operated temporarily between Dakshineswar and Maidan.
The officials confirmed that services were back to normal operation at 5:38 PM after the accumulated water on the tracks was adequately drained. Fortunately, operations on other metro lines remained unaffected by the rain.
