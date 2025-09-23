World Food India 2025: India Prepares to Host Global Food Innovation Platform

World Food India 2025 is set to be hosted by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, marking its fourth edition at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from September 25 to 28. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally inaugurate the event on September 25 at 6 PM, solidifying India's commitment to global food innovation and sustainability.

Dignitaries expected to attend include Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, and Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan. Chirag Paswan highlights the event as a transformative platform that positions India as a central hub for food innovation, investment, and sustainability, underlining the nation's role as the 'Food Basket of the World'.

The event, which has New Zealand and Saudi Arabia as partner countries and Japan, Russia, UAE, and Vietnam as focus countries, will gather participation from over 1,700 exhibitors, 500 international buyers, and representatives from 100 nations. Key attractions include thematic discussions, conferences, roundtables, and a variety of exhibitions focusing on food safety, seafood exports, and agricultural advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)