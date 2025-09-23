World Food India 2025: India Prepares to Host Global Food Innovation Platform
The Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) will hold the fourth edition of World Food India in September 2025 at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the event aims to position India as a hub for food innovation with over 1700 exhibitors and 100 nations participating.
- Country:
- India
World Food India 2025 is set to be hosted by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, marking its fourth edition at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from September 25 to 28. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally inaugurate the event on September 25 at 6 PM, solidifying India's commitment to global food innovation and sustainability.
Dignitaries expected to attend include Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, and Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan. Chirag Paswan highlights the event as a transformative platform that positions India as a central hub for food innovation, investment, and sustainability, underlining the nation's role as the 'Food Basket of the World'.
The event, which has New Zealand and Saudi Arabia as partner countries and Japan, Russia, UAE, and Vietnam as focus countries, will gather participation from over 1,700 exhibitors, 500 international buyers, and representatives from 100 nations. Key attractions include thematic discussions, conferences, roundtables, and a variety of exhibitions focusing on food safety, seafood exports, and agricultural advancements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sustainability Convergence Summit & Awards 2025: Charting India’s Green Future
Collaboration for Sustainability: J&K Teams Up with Indo-Australian CSR Leaders
IATA Pushes Safety, Sustainability and Standards at ICAO’s 42nd Assembly
Balancing Act: India's Path to Sustainability and Economic Growth
Exxon Mobil vs. EU: A Transatlantic Sustainability Showdown