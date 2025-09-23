Odisha Assembly Applauds Transformative GST Reforms Amid Opposition Boycott
The Odisha Assembly passed a resolution praising central government GST reforms amid opposition boycott. The reforms aim to simplify taxation, benefit businesses and consumers, and stimulate economic growth. Opposition claims partiality in credit distribution, criticizing delays in implementation and tax policies.
In a session marked by opposition boycott, the Odisha Assembly passed a resolution applauding the central government's implementation of next-generation GST reforms. The resolution, proposed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, received approval despite opposition boycott over different issues.
Chief Minister Majhi asserted that the GST reforms are transformative, focusing on simplifying the tax structure, reducing essential item rates, and boosting economic growth. Specific sectors such as insurance stand to benefit, with exemptions on GST for life and health insurance policies.
Opposition members expressed dissatisfaction, emphasizing delays and critiquing the ruling party's handling of credit for the reforms. BJP members countered by lauding the Prime Minister and accusing opposition of misleading the public.
