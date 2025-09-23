HCLTech and Swedish Manufacturer Renew and Expand Digital Transformation Partnership

HCLTech, a dominant player in the global technology sphere, has announced the renewal of its digital transformation partnership with a prominent Gothenburg-based manufacturer, known for its trucks, buses, and industrial engines. This strategic renewal comes with an expanded scope, furthering their longstanding collaboration.

Through a comprehensive multi-year contract, HCLTech is set to modernize and augment the IT infrastructure of the manufacturer by utilizing its innovative GenAI-led platform, AI Force. This platform aims to deliver managed services that incorporate hyper-automation and extensive observability.

The initiative promises to not only elevate operational efficiency but also enhance the experience for employees and customers alike. Emphasizing sustainability, HCLTech's solutions are poised to promote responsible IT practices, aligning with the client's environmental goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)