HCLTech and Swedish Manufacturer Renew and Expand Digital Transformation Partnership

HCLTech, a global technology leader, has renewed and expanded its digital transformation agreement with a Gothenburg-based manufacturer. The multi-year contract will see HCLTech modernize the manufacturer's IT infrastructure using its AI-powered platform, AI Force, to enhance operational efficiency and advance sustainability goals.

Updated: 23-09-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 21:54 IST
HCLTech logo (Image/X/@hcltech). Image Credit: ANI
HCLTech, a dominant player in the global technology sphere, has announced the renewal of its digital transformation partnership with a prominent Gothenburg-based manufacturer, known for its trucks, buses, and industrial engines. This strategic renewal comes with an expanded scope, furthering their longstanding collaboration.

Through a comprehensive multi-year contract, HCLTech is set to modernize and augment the IT infrastructure of the manufacturer by utilizing its innovative GenAI-led platform, AI Force. This platform aims to deliver managed services that incorporate hyper-automation and extensive observability.

The initiative promises to not only elevate operational efficiency but also enhance the experience for employees and customers alike. Emphasizing sustainability, HCLTech's solutions are poised to promote responsible IT practices, aligning with the client's environmental goals.

