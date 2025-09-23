NRAI Raises Concerns Over Unauthorized Inspection Accompaniments

The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) is raising alarms over unauthorized individuals accompanying officials during inspections of bars and hotels in Pune. This move has prompted NRAI's local chapter to seek action against this unsettling practice.

On Tuesday, NRAI's Pune chapter representatives met with Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar and District Collector Jitendra Dudi, presenting a memorandum to Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The memorandum highlights complaints about random inspections forcing premature closures and unauthorized individuals demanding crucial documents from establishments.

Ajinkya Udane, Co-Chapter Head of NRAI-Pune, reported that Kumar and Dudi assured them that appropriate actions would follow documented complaints. Assurance was given to apprehend unauthorized individuals caught in the act of accompanying officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)