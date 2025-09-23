Left Menu

NRAI Raises Concerns Over Unauthorized Inspection Accompaniments

The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) is alarmed by unauthorized individuals joining officials during late-night bar inspections in Pune. NRAI officials met with local authorities, seeking intervention from the Chief Minister to stop such practices, which conflict with the state's 'Ease of Doing Business' initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 23-09-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 22:46 IST
NRAI Raises Concerns Over Unauthorized Inspection Accompaniments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) is raising alarms over unauthorized individuals accompanying officials during inspections of bars and hotels in Pune. This move has prompted NRAI's local chapter to seek action against this unsettling practice.

On Tuesday, NRAI's Pune chapter representatives met with Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar and District Collector Jitendra Dudi, presenting a memorandum to Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The memorandum highlights complaints about random inspections forcing premature closures and unauthorized individuals demanding crucial documents from establishments.

Ajinkya Udane, Co-Chapter Head of NRAI-Pune, reported that Kumar and Dudi assured them that appropriate actions would follow documented complaints. Assurance was given to apprehend unauthorized individuals caught in the act of accompanying officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Segovia: Miners Trapped in Colombian Gold Mine Collapse

Tragedy in Segovia: Miners Trapped in Colombian Gold Mine Collapse

 Colombia
2
Unveiling the Secret Network: Massive SIM Farms Discovered Near the UN

Unveiling the Secret Network: Massive SIM Farms Discovered Near the UN

 Global
3
Roche Races for Dominance in Obesity Drug Market Amidst Global Health Developments

Roche Races for Dominance in Obesity Drug Market Amidst Global Health Develo...

 Global
4
Countdown to the Moon: Artemis Astronaut Mission Set for 2024

Countdown to the Moon: Artemis Astronaut Mission Set for 2024

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025