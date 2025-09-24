Left Menu

Aviation Leaders Converge Amidst Green Criticism and Rising Technological Threats

As aviation leaders convene in Montreal, discussions are marred by U.S. criticism of environmental goals and concerns over high-tech threats. The International Civil Aviation Organization highlights the need for transformation to accommodate future passenger growth while addressing geopolitical tensions and pollution concerns amidst the industry's labor shortages.

A global assembly of aviation leaders commenced in Montreal, drawing U.S. criticism for emphasizing environmental goals. Delegates grappled with high-tech threats and pollution from increasing flights amidst labor shortages.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) stressed the importance of transforming systems currently serving 4.6 billion passengers to accommodate 13 billion by 2050. ICAO's President, Salvatore Sciacchitano, emphasized the urgency of ensuring the system's evolution.

The assembly, continuing until October 3, witnessed heated debates following U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's call for prioritizing aviation safety over green goals. Amid global political tensions, ICAO scrutinized actions affecting satellite navigation and discussed future challenges in pollution reduction and staffing shortages.

