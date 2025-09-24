Kolkata Metro's Special Durga Puja Services: A Comprehensive Guide

The Kolkata Metro has announced a comprehensive special services plan to cater to the festive rush during the upcoming Durga Puja celebrations. This plan will cover four key metro corridors, offering increased service frequencies to meet the anticipated demand from revelers heading to the celebrations.

Beginning on Panchami, September 27, and continuing through Dashami, October 2, the metro will extend its services with a mix of daytime and night-long operations. Night-long transport availability is scheduled across the Blue and Green Lines during the peak festive days of Saptami, Ashtami, and Navami.

Metro authorities assure that these expanded services, featuring variable peak hour frequencies, are meticulously planned to provide efficient and convenient transportation options for commuters, ensuring smooth travel for the duration of the festivities.