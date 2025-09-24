Left Menu

Kolkata Metro's Special Durga Puja Services: A Comprehensive Guide

Kolkata Metro is set to enhance services to accommodate the rush during Durga Puja. Special services along four corridors will begin on Panchami, with night-long operations on specific lines during Saptami, Ashtami, and Navami. The initiative aims to ensure efficient transportation for festival-goers with increased service frequencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-09-2025 10:47 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 10:47 IST
Kolkata Metro's Special Durga Puja Services: A Comprehensive Guide
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kolkata Metro has announced a comprehensive special services plan to cater to the festive rush during the upcoming Durga Puja celebrations. This plan will cover four key metro corridors, offering increased service frequencies to meet the anticipated demand from revelers heading to the celebrations.

Beginning on Panchami, September 27, and continuing through Dashami, October 2, the metro will extend its services with a mix of daytime and night-long operations. Night-long transport availability is scheduled across the Blue and Green Lines during the peak festive days of Saptami, Ashtami, and Navami.

Metro authorities assure that these expanded services, featuring variable peak hour frequencies, are meticulously planned to provide efficient and convenient transportation options for commuters, ensuring smooth travel for the duration of the festivities.

TRENDING

1
NIA Targets Khalistani Separatists: FIR Against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

NIA Targets Khalistani Separatists: FIR Against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

 India
2
Russian Forces Thwart Massive Drone Attack

Russian Forces Thwart Massive Drone Attack

 Russia
3
Congress Gears Up for 'Historic' CWC Meeting Ahead of Bihar Elections

Congress Gears Up for 'Historic' CWC Meeting Ahead of Bihar Elections

 India
4
Tragic Acid Attack Shocks Lohia Nagar Community

Tragic Acid Attack Shocks Lohia Nagar Community

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025