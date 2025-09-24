Left Menu

PIA Soars Again: Direct Flights to Britain to Resume After Five Years

Pakistan International Airlines will resume direct flights to Britain, ending a five-year ban. This decision follows the airline meeting international safety standards and precedes its planned privatisation. The airline's privatisation is essential for Pakistan's $7-billion IMF bailout, with final bids anticipated from domestic business groups this year.

  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan International Airlines announced on Wednesday that it will resume direct flights to Britain, a move that ends a five-year suspension on its most lucrative route ahead of the airline's planned privatisation later this year.

Previously banned from operating in the region due to safety concerns, PIA has now received clearance from Britain to operate passenger and cargo flights, initially launching operations from Manchester and later expanding to Birmingham and London.

The resumption of these operations is central to the privatization process, a key condition of Pakistan's $7-billion bailout by the International Monetary Fund. Interest in the national carrier has been shown by five domestic business groups, with final bids expected soon.

