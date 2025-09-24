Adani Triumphs in Governance Battle Against Hindenburg Allegations

Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, has expressed satisfaction after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) dismissed key allegations from the Hindenburg Research report. In a letter to the shareholders, Adani described SEBI's decision as a significant affirmation of the conglomerate's governance and transparency, stating that "truth has prevailed."

Adani emphasized that the dismissal marked the end of a rigorous scrutiny phase that tested the company's resilience. The January 2023 allegations by Hindenburg Research had triggered a dramatic selloff, challenging not only the Adani Group but also the potential of Indian enterprises to strive globally.

In light of these developments, Adani reiterated his commitment to bolster governance practices and boost infrastructure investments. He highlighted major project milestones achieved over the past two years, signaling the group's recovery and future aspirations to contribute to national development.

(With inputs from agencies.)