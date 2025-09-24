Adani Triumphs in Governance Battle Against Hindenburg Allegations
In a letter to shareholders, Gautam Adani celebrates SEBI's clearance of the Adani Group from Hindenburg Research's accusations. He emphasizes resilience and transparency as keys to the group's enduring strength amid a challenging period, committing to fortify governance and enhance innovation and infrastructure investment.
- Country:
- India
Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, has expressed satisfaction after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) dismissed key allegations from the Hindenburg Research report. In a letter to the shareholders, Adani described SEBI's decision as a significant affirmation of the conglomerate's governance and transparency, stating that "truth has prevailed."
Adani emphasized that the dismissal marked the end of a rigorous scrutiny phase that tested the company's resilience. The January 2023 allegations by Hindenburg Research had triggered a dramatic selloff, challenging not only the Adani Group but also the potential of Indian enterprises to strive globally.
In light of these developments, Adani reiterated his commitment to bolster governance practices and boost infrastructure investments. He highlighted major project milestones achieved over the past two years, signaling the group's recovery and future aspirations to contribute to national development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
