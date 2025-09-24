India Fights Back: DGTR Recommends Anti-Dumping Duty on Chinese Cranes

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) under India's commerce ministry has suggested a five-year anti-dumping duty on imports of specific Chinese cranes. The recommendation follows an investigation showing that these cranes were sold below their standard market value, leading to dumping practices harming domestic producers.

The DGTR, in its final findings, has asserted the necessity for a definitive anti-dumping duty to be implemented, urging it to be calculated as a percentage of the cranes' CIF (cost, insurance, freight) import price. This duty aims to promote fair competition in significant sectors like infrastructure development, roadways, and cement industries.

While the DGTR has set forth its recommendations, the final decision rests with the finance ministry. Concurrently, DGTR has launched separate investigations into potential dumping of copper data cables and ethambutol hydrochloride from China. These measures reflect India's broader strategy to counteract cheap imports and maintain fair trade practices under WTO guidelines, prompted by a trade deficit with China nearing USD 100 billion.

