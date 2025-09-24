EIB Grants €37.5M to Aerospacelab to Boost EU’s Space Autonomy and Innovation

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has announced a €37.5 million venture debt financing package for Aerospacelab, a Belgian satellite manufacturer, to accelerate its research and development, scale up satellite manufacturing, and reinforce the European Union’s strategic autonomy in space technologies. The deal marks the first EIB investment in a Belgian space company and highlights the EU’s determination to strengthen its presence in the rapidly evolving New Space sector.

The investment is backed by InvestEU, the EU’s flagship programme aiming to mobilize over €372 billion in additional investment between 2021 and 2027, and falls under the EIB Group’s TechEU Programme, which supports European tech scaleups in critical innovation sectors.

Strengthening European Satellite Capabilities

The financing will enable Aerospacelab to:

Expand its portfolio of satellite platforms capable of carrying larger and heavier payloads.

Advance R&D for new telecommunication and earth observation applications .

Scale up mass production of small satellites for commercial and institutional use.

Aerospacelab’s modular, industrial approach aims to reduce lead times and allow the deployment of large satellite constellations, positioning Europe as a stronger competitor in areas such as satellite communications, a market currently dominated by SpaceX’s Starlink.

“This venture debt agreement highlights our commitment to raise our financing for European innovators to a record high, making sure that ideas and technologies born in Europe stay and grow in Europe,” said Robert de Groot, EIB Vice-President.

Positive Spillover Across the Economy

The EIB underlined the broad benefits of investing in space technologies:

Expanding satellite-enabled broadband access in underserved regions, particularly in EU cohesion areas.

Supporting industries such as agriculture, natural resource management, disaster prevention, and climate monitoring .

Reducing carbon emissions through applications like optimized maritime routes.

By financing Aerospacelab, the EU also strengthens its defence-related satellite capabilities, a growing priority amid shifting global security dynamics.

Validation of Aerospacelab’s Strategy

For Aerospacelab, the EIB financing complements its recent Series B funding round, which attracted equity contributions from both new and existing investors.

“Securing this support from the European Investment Bank is key for Aerospacelab,” said Benoît Deper, CEO and Founder. “It not only validates our innovative modular approach to industrial satellite manufacturing but also empowers us to scale our operations and deliver European-made satellites to the global market. With this backing, we can accelerate ambitious R&D initiatives and drive the next phase of innovation in the space industry.”

InvestEU and TechEU: Driving Europe’s Future

The agreement also reflects the EU’s broader commitment to strategic autonomy and innovation.

Thomas de Béthune, Head of Representation of the European Commission in Belgium, noted:

“This financing agreement, backed by InvestEU, underscores our unwavering support for innovation and strategic autonomy in the European Union. By leveraging InvestEU funding, we are empowering European companies in Belgium to lead in cutting-edge space technologies.”

The EIB’s TechEU Programme, Europe’s largest innovation financing initiative, aims to:

Support 1,000 tech champions annually with venture products.

Deploy €70 billion between 2025 and 2027 into high-risk and breakthrough technologies.

Mobilize €250 billion in total investments to support disruptive projects.

The programme includes a new TechEU Portal, a one-stop-shop for European startups and scaleups in cleantech, life sciences, defence, and space technologies, with tools like the Investment Readiness Checker to help entrepreneurs connect with financing opportunities.

A Step Toward Strategic Autonomy

This investment places Aerospacelab at the heart of Europe’s strategy to reduce reliance on non-European satellite providers and strengthen its industrial base in critical space technologies. By combining private capital, EU support, and EIB financing, the project demonstrates how Europe can build technological sovereignty while creating growth and jobs at home.