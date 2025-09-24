Left Menu

Table Space Revolutionizes With On-Demand Meeting Rooms Launch

Table Space, a leading Indian workspace solutions provider, has launched 'Meeting Rooms as a Product,' granting on-demand access to over 180 meeting rooms across India. This service extends to businesses of all sizes, emphasizing technology integration and hospitality, offering seamless, professional environments for high-stakes meetings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-09-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 16:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Table Space, a frontrunner in India's workspace solutions sector, has unveiled a new offering—Meeting Rooms as a Product—available via the Table Space App. As of September 2025, over 180 meeting rooms and 2,500 seats are accessible across Tier-1 cities, catering to enterprises of diverse scales.

This innovative product extends Table Space's premium meeting facilities to any enterprise needing high-quality environments for critical engagements, regardless of existing partnerships. From compact four-seater spaces to expansive 50-seater training rooms, the offerings are both varied and comprehensive, ensuring an elevated user experience enhanced by hospitality-led services.

Chairman and Co-CEO, Karan Chopra, highlights the importance of integrating technology into the workspace. The proprietary app consolidates client interactions, from booking to service management, creating a frictionless, digitally first environment. The service model exemplifies a client-first approach, aiming to deliver premium workspaces seamlessly, supported by AI-driven and IoT technologies.

