Left Menu

Punjab Cabinet Approves One-Time Settlement Scheme to Clear Pre-GST Arrears

The Punjab Cabinet has launched a one-time settlement scheme to allow traders to clear pre-GST arrears. The initiative, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, aims to settle cases under multiple tax laws. A special court in Mohali and prosecution in a high-profile corruption case were also approved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-09-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 16:18 IST
Punjab Cabinet Approves One-Time Settlement Scheme to Clear Pre-GST Arrears
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Cabinet has introduced a one-time settlement scheme, enabling traders and businesses to pay off arrears pending under various laws predating the Goods and Services Tax (GST) implementation in the state. This significant move was sanctioned during a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Additionally, the cabinet approved the establishment of a special court in Mohali to handle cases related to the National Investigation Agency. Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema announced the cabinet's decision to grant prosecution sanction against former Punjab Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, accused in a 2022 corruption case.

The One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme will cover arrears under several tax acts, providing relief to over 20,000 traders by waiving interest and penalties. Moreover, a similar settlement scheme will address 1,688 default cases involving rice mills, offering waiver benefits to these businesses as well.

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Promises Flood Relief

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Promises Flood Relief

 India
2
Revolutionary Hair Restoration Techniques Unveiled by Skinroots

Revolutionary Hair Restoration Techniques Unveiled by Skinroots

 India
3
Arrest Made in Connection to Major Cyberattack on European Airports

Arrest Made in Connection to Major Cyberattack on European Airports

 United Kingdom
4
Dollar Strikes Back: Fed's Cautious Tone Lifts Greenback

Dollar Strikes Back: Fed's Cautious Tone Lifts Greenback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025