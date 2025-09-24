Himachal Pradesh Beckons Global Investors with Opportunities in Clean Energy and Tourism

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu extended an invitation to global investors to explore investment opportunities in Himachal Pradesh, focusing on sectors such as clean energy, responsible tourism, horticulture, IT, and wellness.

Speaking at the House of Lords in London during a summit by the Indo-European Business Forum, Sukhu emphasized the state's 100 percent literacy rate and its robust foundation of trust and resilience. His presentation positioned Himachal Pradesh as a desirable investment destination, a sentiment reiterated in a statement released on Wednesday.

Receiving the Leadership and Governance Award, Sukhu was recognized for his visionary leadership. His address made him the first Indian chief minister to speak at the House of Lords. Sukhu underscored the state's potential not only as a year-round tourist spot but also as an emerging business hub, underscoring progressive policies pushing towards sustainable energy and business practices.