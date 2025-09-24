Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Beckons Global Investors with Opportunities in Clean Energy and Tourism

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu invites global investors to Himachal Pradesh, promoting sectors like clean energy, tourism, and horticulture. Addressing the House of Lords, he highlighted the state's literacy and resilience. He emphasized policies in place for sustainable growth and called for European collaboration in hydropower.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 24-09-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 16:38 IST
Himachal Pradesh Beckons Global Investors with Opportunities in Clean Energy and Tourism
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu extended an invitation to global investors to explore investment opportunities in Himachal Pradesh, focusing on sectors such as clean energy, responsible tourism, horticulture, IT, and wellness.

Speaking at the House of Lords in London during a summit by the Indo-European Business Forum, Sukhu emphasized the state's 100 percent literacy rate and its robust foundation of trust and resilience. His presentation positioned Himachal Pradesh as a desirable investment destination, a sentiment reiterated in a statement released on Wednesday.

Receiving the Leadership and Governance Award, Sukhu was recognized for his visionary leadership. His address made him the first Indian chief minister to speak at the House of Lords. Sukhu underscored the state's potential not only as a year-round tourist spot but also as an emerging business hub, underscoring progressive policies pushing towards sustainable energy and business practices.

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Promises Flood Relief

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Promises Flood Relief

 India
2
Revolutionary Hair Restoration Techniques Unveiled by Skinroots

Revolutionary Hair Restoration Techniques Unveiled by Skinroots

 India
3
Arrest Made in Connection to Major Cyberattack on European Airports

Arrest Made in Connection to Major Cyberattack on European Airports

 United Kingdom
4
Dollar Strikes Back: Fed's Cautious Tone Lifts Greenback

Dollar Strikes Back: Fed's Cautious Tone Lifts Greenback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025