BMW Ventures Launches ₹231.66 Crore IPO to Fuel Debt Reduction and Growth

Mumbai-based BMW Ventures Limited is set to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on September 24, 2025, targeting the collection of ₹231.66 crore at the upper price band. The IPO, priced between ₹94 and ₹99 per share, involves a large issue size of 2,34,00,000 equity shares, with a face value of ₹10 each.

The raised funds are earmarked for reducing company's existing debt and managing general corporate expenses. The allocation includes up to 2,34,000 Equity Shares for Qualified Institutional Buyers, at least 56,16,000 for Non-Institutional Investors, and not less than 1,75,50,000 for Individual Investors. The IPO will conclude on September 26, 2025.

BMW Ventures, a prominent player in the trading and manufacturing sector, operates in steel trades, tractor engine distribution, and PVC pipe manufacturing. With a strong dealer network in Bihar, its IPO aims to foster debt reduction and boost financial flexibility, facilitating steady growth within its core industries.