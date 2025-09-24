BMW Ventures Launches ₹231.66 Crore IPO to Fuel Debt Reduction and Growth
BMW Ventures Limited plans to open its IPO on Sept 24, 2025, with an aim to raise ₹231.66 Crores. The company, engaged in trading and manufacturing, will use the funds to reduce debt and support corporate growth. Shares will be listed on NSE and BSE.
- Country:
- India
Mumbai-based BMW Ventures Limited is set to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on September 24, 2025, targeting the collection of ₹231.66 crore at the upper price band. The IPO, priced between ₹94 and ₹99 per share, involves a large issue size of 2,34,00,000 equity shares, with a face value of ₹10 each.
The raised funds are earmarked for reducing company's existing debt and managing general corporate expenses. The allocation includes up to 2,34,000 Equity Shares for Qualified Institutional Buyers, at least 56,16,000 for Non-Institutional Investors, and not less than 1,75,50,000 for Individual Investors. The IPO will conclude on September 26, 2025.
BMW Ventures, a prominent player in the trading and manufacturing sector, operates in steel trades, tractor engine distribution, and PVC pipe manufacturing. With a strong dealer network in Bihar, its IPO aims to foster debt reduction and boost financial flexibility, facilitating steady growth within its core industries.
ALSO READ
India's Defense Manufacturing Lands in Africa: Tata's Facility in Morocco Takes Flight
India: A Rising Star in Global Trade and Manufacturing
Sebi Penalizes Cousins for Insider Trading in Nucleus Software Shares
Market Regulator Sebi Approves Rs 39 Lakh Settlement for Insider Trading Case
India's Big Cinema Push: Local Manufacturing and Global Partnerships