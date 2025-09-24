Left Menu

Iran's Rial Plummets Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Iran's currency, the rial, hit a new low of 1,074,000 to the US dollar amid diplomatic tensions as Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei rejected US-Iran talks on the nuclear program. The stance may limit diplomatic efforts by President Masoud Pezeshkian at the UN amid looming sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 24-09-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 18:41 IST
Iran's Rial Plummets Amid Diplomatic Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Iranian currency, the rial, reached a historic low against the US dollar, trading at 1,074,000, as President Masoud Pezeshkian prepared to address the United Nations. The currency's decline comes in the wake of a significant announcement by Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has rejected the possibility of direct talks with the United States regarding the nation's controversial nuclear program.

Khamenei's firm stance appears to stymie potential diplomatic efforts that could have been undertaken by President Pezeshkian and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi during their visit to New York. The decision effectively narrows the scope of any negotiations between Iran and other countries, even at this pivotal diplomatic juncture.

As hopes dim for last-minute dialogue between Iran and European nations, the anticipated reimposition of UN sanctions looms large, based on unresolved nuclear issues. A crucial 30-day timeframe to avert these sanctions concludes on Sunday, raising the stakes for Iran's international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Mandates Timely State Bar Council Elections Amid Fake Degree Concerns

Supreme Court Mandates Timely State Bar Council Elections Amid Fake Degree C...

 India
2
Unrest in Ladakh: A Cry for Statehood

Unrest in Ladakh: A Cry for Statehood

 India
3
JK Lakshmi Cement's Solar Power Push & New Expansion

JK Lakshmi Cement's Solar Power Push & New Expansion

 India
4
Pakistan Appeals to IMF for Flood Impact Consideration

Pakistan Appeals to IMF for Flood Impact Consideration

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025