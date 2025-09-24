Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Bold Leap: From Core Sectors to Wellness & Tourism

Chhattisgarh is pivoting from traditional sectors to wellness, healthcare, and tourism, said Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. The state received investment proposals worth Rs 3,119 crore, promising over 7,000 jobs. Reforms under GST 2.0 have improved opportunities, attracting investments primarily in healthcare and hotel industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 24-09-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 19:11 IST
Chhattisgarh's Bold Leap: From Core Sectors to Wellness & Tourism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh is undergoing a significant economic transition, focusing on establishing a national identity in wellness, healthcare, and tourism, as stated by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday.

The state has drawn investment proposals totaling Rs 3,119.07 crore, with a major chunk, Rs 2,466.77 crore, allocated to healthcare, and Rs 652.3 crore dedicated to hotel and tourism sectors, disclosed during the Chhattisgarh Care Connect programme.

Sai credited GST 2.0 reforms by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for creating investor-friendly conditions. The state is aligning with the national vision of Viksit Bharat, implementing over 350 reforms to accelerate development, marking the shift from 'ease of doing business' to the 'speed of doing business.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Questions Delay in Execution of Balwant Singh Rajoana

Supreme Court Questions Delay in Execution of Balwant Singh Rajoana

 India
2
Drones and Diplomacy: Flotilla Under Fire in International Waters

Drones and Diplomacy: Flotilla Under Fire in International Waters

 Global
3
Rescued Workers Return Home: A Success Story of Coordination

Rescued Workers Return Home: A Success Story of Coordination

 India
4
Mexico Tackles Screwworm Outbreak Amidst Concerns Over Livestock Trade

Mexico Tackles Screwworm Outbreak Amidst Concerns Over Livestock Trade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025