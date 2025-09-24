Chhattisgarh's Bold Leap: From Core Sectors to Wellness & Tourism

Chhattisgarh is undergoing a significant economic transition, focusing on establishing a national identity in wellness, healthcare, and tourism, as stated by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday.

The state has drawn investment proposals totaling Rs 3,119.07 crore, with a major chunk, Rs 2,466.77 crore, allocated to healthcare, and Rs 652.3 crore dedicated to hotel and tourism sectors, disclosed during the Chhattisgarh Care Connect programme.

Sai credited GST 2.0 reforms by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for creating investor-friendly conditions. The state is aligning with the national vision of Viksit Bharat, implementing over 350 reforms to accelerate development, marking the shift from 'ease of doing business' to the 'speed of doing business.'

