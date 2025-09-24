Delhi IGIA Falls in Global Connectivity Rankings

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) has slid down the global rankings, securing the 39th spot in the latest airport connectivity list, published by OAG's Megahubs 2025 report. The Indian capital's airport, which was previously ranked 24th, continues to be the leading megahub in South Asia despite the decline.

London Heathrow maintains its dominant position at the top, with Istanbul and Amsterdam filling second and third place, respectively. Other top airports include Kuala Lumpur, Frankfurt, Seoul Incheon, Chicago O'Hare, Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson, Tokyo Haneda, and Paris Charles de Gaulle.

According to the report, IGIA offers 16,178 possible connections, linking travelers to 157 destinations. Its ranking was calculated using data from the world's largest airports based on scheduled seats as of September 2023 to August 2024, factoring in all possible connections within six-hour windows for international inbound and outbound flights.

(With inputs from agencies.)