Left Menu

Delhi IGIA Falls in Global Connectivity Rankings

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport dropped to the 39th position in a global ranking of airport connectivity, topped by London Heathrow. The report indicates that IGIA offers 16,178 connections, linking 157 destinations. It remains the top megahub in South Asia, despite the recent decline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 20:29 IST
Delhi IGIA Falls in Global Connectivity Rankings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) has slid down the global rankings, securing the 39th spot in the latest airport connectivity list, published by OAG's Megahubs 2025 report. The Indian capital's airport, which was previously ranked 24th, continues to be the leading megahub in South Asia despite the decline.

London Heathrow maintains its dominant position at the top, with Istanbul and Amsterdam filling second and third place, respectively. Other top airports include Kuala Lumpur, Frankfurt, Seoul Incheon, Chicago O'Hare, Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson, Tokyo Haneda, and Paris Charles de Gaulle.

According to the report, IGIA offers 16,178 possible connections, linking travelers to 157 destinations. Its ranking was calculated using data from the world's largest airports based on scheduled seats as of September 2023 to August 2024, factoring in all possible connections within six-hour windows for international inbound and outbound flights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Abhishek Sharma's Heroics Fall Short as Indian Middle-Order Stumbles in Asia Cup Clash

Abhishek Sharma's Heroics Fall Short as Indian Middle-Order Stumbles in Asia...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Ladakh Erupts: Statehood Protests Turn Violent

Ladakh Erupts: Statehood Protests Turn Violent

 India
3
Mustafizur Rahman Joins Elite T20I Wicket Club

Mustafizur Rahman Joins Elite T20I Wicket Club

 United Arab Emirates
4
Deadly Attack at Dallas ICE Office Sparks Ideological Concerns

Deadly Attack at Dallas ICE Office Sparks Ideological Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025