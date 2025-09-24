Left Menu

India Tightens Import Restrictions on Thai Silver Jewellery

The Indian government has imposed restrictions on the import of certain silver jewellery items, effective immediately and lasting until March 31, 2026. The move aims to curb unwanted imports under the guise of jewellery from Thailand, a member of ASEAN, with which India has a free trade agreement.

In a strategic move to regulate the influx of certain silver jewellery items, the Indian government announced on Wednesday the imposition of import restrictions. The directive, which comes into immediate effect, will last until March 31, 2026, as per a notification issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

This decision specifically targets imports arriving under the pretext of jewellery from Thailand, leveraged by India's free trade agreement with ASEAN, a regional block that includes Thailand among its ten member nations. This regulatory adjustment signals a shift from a previously free policy to one of restriction.

Under the new rule, importers will require a government licence for goods falling under the restricted category. The initiative aims to control the market and ensure that goods entering the country comply with new import standards.

