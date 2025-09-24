R2.8m Counterfeit Goods Seized at Kosi Bay as BMA Tightens Border Security

The Border Management Authority (BMA) has arrested two suspects and confiscated counterfeit goods worth an estimated R2.8 million at the Kosi Bay Port of Entry, which connects South Africa with Mozambique. The successful operation took place on Monday and was confirmed by the BMA in a statement released on Wednesday.

The Arrest and Discovery

The arrests occurred after BMA Border Guards stopped a truck attempting to enter South Africa. The two suspects, both Mozambican nationals, claimed that the truck was transporting everyday household items such as cooking pots and towels.

However, a detailed inspection uncovered concealed counterfeit goods, including:

100 boxes of Afzal hookah pipe flavours

Various branded sneakers

Over 1 000 pairs of Nike sandals

Louis Vuitton belts

The goods were immediately verified as counterfeit by the South African Police Service (SAPS). The suspects were detained at Manguzi SAPS and face charges under the Counterfeit Goods Act (Act 37 of 1997) and the Tobacco Products Control Act (Act 83 of 1993).

BMA Praises Officers’ Vigilance

The Commissioner of the BMA, Dr Michael Masiapato, commended the officers for their swift and effective action.

“The continuous interception of counterfeit goods at our ports of entry demonstrates the BMA’s resolve to secure South Africa’s borders against criminal syndicates. These counterfeit products not only undermine legitimate businesses and erode tax revenue but also compromise the safety of consumers,” said Dr Masiapato.

He stressed that the Kosi Bay arrests reflect the heightened vigilance of border officials, who remain on high alert against cross-border crime.

Counterfeit Crackdown Across Borders

The latest seizure is part of the BMA’s ongoing campaign against illicit trade, which has escalated in recent months. In the first quarter of the 2025/26 financial year (April–June), BMA officers intercepted:

32 bales of counterfeit clothing and 201 pairs of counterfeit footwear , valued at over R1.09 million , at Lebombo and Kosi Bay ports.

Counterfeit cigarettes worth approximately R1.14 million at Van Rooyen, Lebombo, and Caledonspoort ports.

Such operations highlight the scale and persistence of counterfeit smuggling networks, which often use border posts as key transit points.

Collaboration with Law Enforcement Partners

Dr Masiapato reiterated the importance of multi-agency collaboration in securing South Africa’s borders. The BMA works closely with:

SAPS , to enforce criminal charges.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) , to patrol border areas.

The South African Revenue Service (SARS), to safeguard the economy and revenue systems.

“The BMA is determined to ensure that criminal activities such as smuggling and illicit trade find no space in our country. Working together with our partners, we will protect South Africa’s economy and communities for a better South Africa,” Masiapato affirmed.

Protecting the Economy and Communities

Counterfeit goods have wide-reaching impacts, from undermining legitimate businesses and reducing tax revenue to posing health and safety risks for consumers. By strengthening monitoring at border posts like Kosi Bay, the BMA is not only tackling organised crime but also shielding South African communities from unsafe, substandard products.

With operations intensifying across the country’s ports of entry, the BMA’s clampdown signals a zero-tolerance approach to illicit trade and a renewed determination to disrupt criminal networks operating along South Africa’s borders.