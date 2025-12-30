Left Menu

Gold Smuggling Foiled at IGI Airport

Nearly 200 grams of gold were seized at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. The gold was concealed in a passenger's jeans waistband, discovered through a personal search after suspicious activity was noted. The passenger had arrived from Riyadh and the gold was confiscated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 22:39 IST
Gold Smuggling Foiled at IGI Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport personnel have confiscated nearly 200 grams of gold smuggled by a passenger. The gold was craftily hidden in the waistband of the passenger's jeans.

The passenger, who arrived from Riyadh, displayed suspicious behavior that prompted an investigation, leading to the discovery.

Despite an initial baggage X-ray showing no anomalies, customs officials took a closer look, uncovering two strips of yellow chemical paste, assumed to be gold, weighing 196.5 grams. The gold has since been seized.

TRENDING

1
Indore Water Crisis: Calls for Accountability in Tragic Contamination Incident

Indore Water Crisis: Calls for Accountability in Tragic Contamination Incide...

 India
2
Daring Daylight Robbery: Farmer's 25 Lakh Looted in Chilli Powder Heist

Daring Daylight Robbery: Farmer's 25 Lakh Looted in Chilli Powder Heist

 India
3
Uttarakhand's New Year Safety Drive: Ensuring Law, Order, and Tourist Convenience

Uttarakhand's New Year Safety Drive: Ensuring Law, Order, and Tourist Conven...

 India
4
Delhi Eases Legal Framework with Jan Vishwas Bill 2026

Delhi Eases Legal Framework with Jan Vishwas Bill 2026

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025