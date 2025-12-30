Gold Smuggling Foiled at IGI Airport

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport personnel have confiscated nearly 200 grams of gold smuggled by a passenger. The gold was craftily hidden in the waistband of the passenger's jeans.

The passenger, who arrived from Riyadh, displayed suspicious behavior that prompted an investigation, leading to the discovery.

Despite an initial baggage X-ray showing no anomalies, customs officials took a closer look, uncovering two strips of yellow chemical paste, assumed to be gold, weighing 196.5 grams. The gold has since been seized.