Indian among 7 Buddhist monks killed in Sri Lanka monastery cable cart accident

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 25-09-2025 09:27 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 09:27 IST
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Seven Buddhist monks, including an Indian national, were killed and six others were injured after a cable-operated rail cart overturned at a forest monastery in northwestern Sri Lanka, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night at the Na Uyana Aranya Senasanaya, a renowned Buddhist monastery located in Nikaweratiya, about 125 km from Colombo. The monastery is known for its meditation retreats and draws practitioners from around the world.

Among the seven deceased monks were an Indian, a Russian, and a Romanian national, police said.

Of the six injured, four are in critical condition, they said.

