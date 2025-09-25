Left Menu

Swiss National Bank Holds Steady Amid U.S. Tariff Challenges

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) maintained its key interest rate at zero percent, the lowest among major central banks, amidst growing concern over U.S. tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump. The SNB's decision reflects the economic challenges Switzerland faces, particularly in machinery and watchmaking sectors, heading towards 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 13:19 IST
Swiss National Bank Holds Steady Amid U.S. Tariff Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) has decided to keep its key interest rate at zero percent in a move aimed at navigating the economic implications of U.S. tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump. These tariffs have created a challenging environment for the Swiss economy as it looks towards 2026.

According to SNB Chairman Martin Schlegel, maintaining the current interest rate is crucial amidst potential economic downturns spurred by the heightened tariffs on Swiss exports. The U.S. tariffs mainly target machinery and watchmaking industries, overshadowing growth prospects for Switzerland, which is expected to see growth just under 1%.

The SNB's decision aligns with that of the European Central Bank, which also kept its rates unchanged. Analysts noted that the Swiss franc's stability against the euro contributed to the decision to maintain rates. Economist GianLuigi Mandruzzato emphasized the return of inflation within the SNB's target range, indicating a moderate growth trajectory for the Swiss economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Philips Navigates U.S. Import Investigation on Medical Tech

Philips Navigates U.S. Import Investigation on Medical Tech

 Global
2
Uddhav Thackeray Stands with Flood-Hit Farmers in Central Maharashtra

Uddhav Thackeray Stands with Flood-Hit Farmers in Central Maharashtra

 India
3
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Wins USFDA Approval for Antidepressant Generic

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Wins USFDA Approval for Antidepressant Generic

 India
4
Twisting Typhoon Tragedy: Aging Agony Amidst Evacuation Errors

Twisting Typhoon Tragedy: Aging Agony Amidst Evacuation Errors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025