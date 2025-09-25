Left Menu

Avas Transforming Luxury Living with Wellness-Centric Communities

Avas has reshaped luxury living by integrating wellness into gated communities in Alibaug. Through design collaborations and projects like Ananta, featuring sport and wellness facilities, Avas has inspired high demand and significant market appreciation. The company continues to innovate with exclusive offerings, establishing a unique wellness-living ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-09-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 14:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable transformation of luxury living, Avas has embedded wellness into its high-end gated communities in Alibaug, becoming synonymous with aspirational addresses on India's west coast.

Avision led by CEO Aditya Kilachand, the company's approach transcends traditional real estate by fostering environments nurturing both body and spirit through strategic design.

The success of projects like Ananta – featuring unique design collaborations and comprehensive sports and wellness facilities – signifies Avas' commitment to crafting timeless, nature-connected spaces, driving both high demand and market growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

