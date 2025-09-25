Left Menu

FMCG Giants Boost Premium Stakes with Strategic D2C Acquisitions

Leading FMCG firms are acquiring D2C brands to penetrate premium segments and gain consumer insights, as reported by Crisil Ratings. These strategic moves have spurred growth without significantly impacting FMCG's credit profiles, showcasing a symbiotic relationship between these sectors amidst digital channel prominence post-pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 14:41 IST
FMCG Giants Boost Premium Stakes with Strategic D2C Acquisitions
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Leading fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies are strategically acquiring direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, embracing fundamentally different business models in distribution and marketing, Crisil Ratings revealed. These acquisitions are boosting growth and enabling FMCG firms to expand into premium segments.

Crisil Ratings explained that these acquisitions provide FMCG companies with valuable personalised consumer insights derived from digital channels, facilitating accelerated feedback, rapid innovation, and targeted marketing strategies. This development, the agency noted, has not adversely affected the credit profiles of acquiring firms.

Over two-thirds of the acquisitions by FMCG players in the last five years have been in the D2C space. D2C brands gained momentum post-pandemic through unique products and marketing strategies, resulting in impressive revenue growth. This has created a win-win scenario: FMCG companies gain niche market expertise, while D2C brands benefit from enhanced scale and profitability, as noted by Anuj Sethi, Senior Director at Crisil Ratings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo and SBI Card Unveil Premium Travel Credit Card

IndiGo and SBI Card Unveil Premium Travel Credit Card

 India
2
PM Modi Unveils Monumental Development Projects Across Rajasthan

PM Modi Unveils Monumental Development Projects Across Rajasthan

 India
3
Artificial Wombs: The Next Frontier in Reproductive Technology

Artificial Wombs: The Next Frontier in Reproductive Technology

 United Kingdom
4
Erdogan's US Visit: A Strategic Play for Sanction-free Fighter Jets

Erdogan's US Visit: A Strategic Play for Sanction-free Fighter Jets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025