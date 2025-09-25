Left Menu

India's Food Processing Summit Fuels Global Investment Surge

The World Food India summit, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is set to attract over Rs 1 lakh crore in investment promises, with MoUs of Rs 65,000 crore already signed. The summit aims to position India as a global hub for food innovation and attract further international collaboration.

The World Food India summit, currently underway in New Delhi, is predicted to draw investment proposals exceeding Rs 1 lakh crore, as revealed by Union Minister Chirag Paswan. This significant event marks a pivotal moment for India's burgeoning food processing sector.

Noteworthy MoUs amounting to Rs 65,000 crore have already been inked, including agreements with major firms such as Reliance Consumer Products and Coca-Cola and its bottlers. The summit also features a CEO roundtable focused on addressing challenges within the sector, attended by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the fourth edition of the event, further underscoring its importance. The summit encapsulates India's ambitions to establish itself as a leading international destination for food innovation, investment, and sustainability.

