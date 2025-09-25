Left Menu

Rat Bites Passenger at Indore Airport: Doctor Replacement Imminent

An Indore airport passenger was bitten by a rat, prompting protests and demands for a rabies vaccine. Due to alleged insensitivity, the administering doctor will be replaced, and a Rs 500 fine was imposed on the pest control agency. The housekeeping contractor received a show-cause notice.

A passenger at Indore airport endured a rat bite on his journey to Bengaluru causing significant concern within the airport premises.

Protests ensued as the passenger requested a rabies vaccine, following his doctor's advice. However, the airport's health facility did not have the vaccine available.

To address his concerns, the airport doctor provided alternative treatment, but his attitude towards the injured passenger has been questioned, resulting in his imminent replacement by the airport authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

