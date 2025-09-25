Global Court's Climate Opinion Sparks Legal Action Debate in New Delhi

In New Delhi, the Mobius Foundation gathered legal luminaries, policymakers, and students to discuss the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) Advisory Opinion on Climate Change. The debate focused on how international legal frameworks can be adapted to drive domestic climate actions.

Justice Prakash Shrivastava, chief of India's National Green Tribunal, kicked off the session by stressing the transboundary nature of climate impacts, urging for unified global accountability. Complementing this, Justice Antonio Herman Benjamin highlighted the ICJ opinion as a pivotal document influencing global legal approaches to climate issues.

The dialogue featured insights from legal and media experts like Advocate Jatinder Cheema and journalist Urmi Goswami, emphasizing climate change as a human rights concern. The event's diverse audience echoed a shared commitment to embed climate issues within legal and ethical frameworks, envisioning a proactive role for India's robust judicial system in the global climate justice narrative.