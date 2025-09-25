Left Menu

Global Court's Climate Opinion Sparks Legal Action Debate in New Delhi

The Mobius Foundation held a pivotal dialogue in New Delhi, focusing on the International Court of Justice's Advisory Opinion on Climate Change. With speeches from global legal figures, the event stressed the judiciary's role in integrating international climate law into domestic arenas, underscoring the growing recognition of climate change as a legal issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 16:48 IST
Global Court's Climate Opinion Sparks Legal Action Debate in New Delhi
Panellist at the Landmark Dialogue on ICJ Advisory Opinion on Climate Change hosted by Mobius Foundation. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In New Delhi, the Mobius Foundation gathered legal luminaries, policymakers, and students to discuss the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) Advisory Opinion on Climate Change. The debate focused on how international legal frameworks can be adapted to drive domestic climate actions.

Justice Prakash Shrivastava, chief of India's National Green Tribunal, kicked off the session by stressing the transboundary nature of climate impacts, urging for unified global accountability. Complementing this, Justice Antonio Herman Benjamin highlighted the ICJ opinion as a pivotal document influencing global legal approaches to climate issues.

The dialogue featured insights from legal and media experts like Advocate Jatinder Cheema and journalist Urmi Goswami, emphasizing climate change as a human rights concern. The event's diverse audience echoed a shared commitment to embed climate issues within legal and ethical frameworks, envisioning a proactive role for India's robust judicial system in the global climate justice narrative.

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra Takes Lead in Solar Revolution Under PM-KUSUM Scheme

Maharashtra Takes Lead in Solar Revolution Under PM-KUSUM Scheme

 India
2
Explosive Crime Disrupts Tel Aviv: No Casualties Reported

Explosive Crime Disrupts Tel Aviv: No Casualties Reported

 Global
3
Delhi Rolls Out Advanced Ambulances in 'Seva Pakhwada' Initiative

Delhi Rolls Out Advanced Ambulances in 'Seva Pakhwada' Initiative

 India
4
Jammu and Kashmir's Rajya Sabha Race: National Conference's Strategy and Flood Recovery Efforts

Jammu and Kashmir's Rajya Sabha Race: National Conference's Strategy and Flo...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025