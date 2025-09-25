Navigating the Future: XLRI's Aurora 3.0 Conclave Shapes Tomorrow's Product Leaders
XLRI Jamshedpur hosted Aurora 3.0, a product management conclave focusing on innovative leadership, ethical technology, and career pivots. Industry experts discussed strategic agility, AI ethics, and resilience. The event underscored XLRI's dedication to developing responsible leaders in a dynamic marketplace.
Jamshedpur's prestigious XLRI institution, marking 75 years of influence in management education, recently hosted its third iteration of the Aurora product management conclave. Entitled 'Designing What's Next: Product Leadership for a Changing World,' the event tackled crucial topics from AI advancements to ethical product strategies amidst dynamic market shifts.
Celebrated with a distinctive Lamp Lighting Ceremony, senior academic figures like Dr. Sanjay K. Patro and Dr. Giridhar Ramachandran underscored the importance of strategic agility in product management. Dr. Ramachandran highlighted essential skills such as problem-solving and stakeholder management for upcoming industry leaders.
The conclave's panels shed light on AI's role in product evolution, resilience strategies during market upheavals, and ethical, sustainable technologies. Highlighted was the need for aligning profitable ventures with societal progress. As the event concluded, XLRI reaffirmed its dedication to shaping future leaders committed to ethical innovation and societal benefit.
