HPCI India 2026: Pioneering Innovation in Home and Personal Care

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – HPCI India, the leading exhibition dedicated to home and personal care ingredients, returns for its 14th edition on January 27-28, 2026, at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. This annual event is pivotal for ingredient suppliers, product developers, and business leaders pushing the boundaries of consumer product innovation.

The Indian beauty and personal care market, valued at USD 31.2 billion in 2025, is set to reach USD 48.7 billion by 2034. As demand surges for premium and multifunctional products, the industry increasingly depends on innovation-led ingredient sourcing and robust formulation capabilities. HPCI India responds to these trends with clean, compliant formulations and cutting-edge biotechnology-driven solutions.

The event comprises specialized exhibitions and technical seminars, focusing on global frameworks, emerging industry trends, and regulatory challenges. It draws insights from industry leaders and global standards, aiming to foster collaboration and innovation within India's thriving personal care market. Registration is now open for this significant industry platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)