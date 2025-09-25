Maruti Suzuki's INVICTO Shines with 5-Star Bharat NCAP Rating

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has announced that its premium hybrid utility vehicle, the INVICTO, has achieved a 5-star safety rating in the Bharat New Car Assessment Program (NCAP), showing a significant step forward for automobile safety standards in India.

The new accolade adds the INVICTO to Maruti's portfolio of 5-star rated vehicles, alongside the Dzire and VICTORIS models. The announcement reinforces the company's dedication to safety, as emphasized by Maruti Suzuki India's MD & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi, who highlighted the implementation of world-class testing protocols in India.

Maruti Suzuki aims to standardize advanced safety features across its range, offering six airbags as a standard in 15 models and 157 variants. This initiative is part of the NEXA Safety Shield and ARENA Safety Shield programs, which also focus on providing comfort and innovation for customers.