Tragic Collision in Jharkhand: Lives Shattered on NH-33

A fatal car accident in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district left one man dead and five others critically injured. The crash occurred when a car hit a stationary container on NH-33. The injured were moved through various hospitals as their condition worsened. Identification is ongoing for some victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 25-09-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 18:37 IST
Tragic Collision in Jharkhand: Lives Shattered on NH-33
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic accident claimed the life of a 41-year-old man and left five others critically injured as their car collided with a stationary heavy vehicle. The incident occurred near Daruda in Seraikela-Kharsawan district of Jharkhand, police reported.

The crash happened on NH-33 under the jurisdiction of the Ichagarh police station when the car, carrying passengers from West Bengal traveling back from Prayagraj, struck the rear of a parked container. Vikramaditya Pandey, the officer-in-charge at Ichagarh Police Station, stated that the van was at high speed at the time of collision.

The deceased driver, Suryajit Pradhan, was extracted using a gas cutter, while the unconscious passengers were rushed to nearby medical facilities. Identification of all victims is still underway, with two already recognized through Aadhaar cards. The case highlights the ongoing road safety concerns in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

