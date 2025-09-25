Left Menu

India Invites Global Investment with Triple Strength in Food Processing

Prime Minister Modi has invited global companies to invest in India's burgeoning food processing sector, emphasizing the country's diverse crops, high demand, and large scale as key attractions. Modi highlighted initiatives like biodegradable packaging and investments in modern technologies, aiming to double food processing exports and enhance job creation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 22:13 IST
India Invites Global Investment with Triple Strength in Food Processing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on global companies to invest in India's food processing industry, citing the nation's rich crop diversity, burgeoning demand, and expansive scale as prime factors for attracting foreign capital.

Speaking at the World Food India event, Modi emphasized the government's efforts to promote the sector through initiatives like production-linked incentives and mega food parks. The Prime Minister also advocated for investment in biodegradable packaging, which aligns with India's commitment to environmentally friendly practices.

Modi highlighted the impressive growth in the sector over the past decade, noting a dramatic increase in capacity and a significant rise in exports. The event, attracting participation from over 21 countries and numerous Indian states, aims to position India as a global hub for food innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Drug Pricing Model Aims to Revolutionize U.S. Costs

New Drug Pricing Model Aims to Revolutionize U.S. Costs

 Global
2
IIM Jammu's Dynamic Academia-Industry Collaboration: Hyderabad Roundtable Insights

IIM Jammu's Dynamic Academia-Industry Collaboration: Hyderabad Roundtable In...

 India
3
Starmer's Digital ID Card Proposal: A New Era in UK Immigration Policy

Starmer's Digital ID Card Proposal: A New Era in UK Immigration Policy

 United Kingdom
4
Ladakh Stands Resilient Amidst Clashes: LG Gupta Calls for Peace and Unity

Ladakh Stands Resilient Amidst Clashes: LG Gupta Calls for Peace and Unity

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025