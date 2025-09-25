India Invites Global Investment with Triple Strength in Food Processing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on global companies to invest in India's food processing industry, citing the nation's rich crop diversity, burgeoning demand, and expansive scale as prime factors for attracting foreign capital.

Speaking at the World Food India event, Modi emphasized the government's efforts to promote the sector through initiatives like production-linked incentives and mega food parks. The Prime Minister also advocated for investment in biodegradable packaging, which aligns with India's commitment to environmentally friendly practices.

Modi highlighted the impressive growth in the sector over the past decade, noting a dramatic increase in capacity and a significant rise in exports. The event, attracting participation from over 21 countries and numerous Indian states, aims to position India as a global hub for food innovation.

