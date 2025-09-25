European Stocks Falter Amid US Med-Tech Investigation

European stocks took a hit on Thursday, primarily driven down by losses in the med-tech sector. This comes as the U.S. initiated new import investigations focusing on national security concerns, impacting shares like Siemens Healthineers and Philips.

While healthcare stocks were the hardest hit, with a notable 1.9% decline, other sectors such as construction and industrial goods also saw downturns. Meanwhile, H&M provided a glimmer of hope, rising nearly 10% due to a strong profit report.

Economic indicators and central bank stances remain the focal points for investors. The Federal Reserve's cautious rate policy and upcoming inflation reports could significantly shape market moves in the coming weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)