Punjab's Cooperative Revolution: A New Era of Inclusivity and Growth

In a significant policy shift, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann declared the state's decision to lift longstanding restrictions on forming new cooperative societies, including milk and labor-focused groups.

The move aims to reinvigorate the cooperative movement in Punjab, making it a key driver for rural and economic development. Coinciding with this, Mann emphasized that the cooperative sector must be expanded and democratized to directly benefit the state's farmers, workers, and rural communities.

The Chief Minister also announced a reduction in registration fees for various cooperative societies, thereby facilitating broader participation, especially among small farmers and marginalized communities. This reform underscores the commitment to inclusivity, competition, and grassroots empowerment, aiming to dismantle monopolistic barriers and promote cooperative growth.

