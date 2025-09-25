Left Menu

Punjab's Cooperative Revolution: A New Era of Inclusivity and Growth

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announces the lifting of restrictions on new cooperative societies to empower farmers, workers, and rural communities. The state government aims to strengthen the cooperative sector by making it more inclusive and reducing registration fees, fostering competition and empowerment at the grassroots level.

In a significant policy shift, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann declared the state's decision to lift longstanding restrictions on forming new cooperative societies, including milk and labor-focused groups.

The move aims to reinvigorate the cooperative movement in Punjab, making it a key driver for rural and economic development. Coinciding with this, Mann emphasized that the cooperative sector must be expanded and democratized to directly benefit the state's farmers, workers, and rural communities.

The Chief Minister also announced a reduction in registration fees for various cooperative societies, thereby facilitating broader participation, especially among small farmers and marginalized communities. This reform underscores the commitment to inclusivity, competition, and grassroots empowerment, aiming to dismantle monopolistic barriers and promote cooperative growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

