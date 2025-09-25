India's Economic Landscape: Investments, Partnerships, and Market Dynamics

In a move to attract global investment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended an invitation to international companies to explore opportunities in India's food processing sector. Citing India's unique advantages of crop diversity, market demand, and scalability, PM Modi positioned the nation as an appealing investment destination.

Highlighting ongoing fiscal reforms, Modi reaffirmed the government's commitment to further easing the GST burden as India's economy gains momentum. Additionally, he underscored India's deepening partnership with Russia, focusing on defense collaborations like the manufacturing of AK-203 rifles and BrahMos missiles.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman noted the robustness of India's economic resilience amid global uncertainties. Despite this strength, the rupee has fallen to a record low against the US dollar, and stock markets saw a downturn as silver prices surged to unprecedented heights, reflecting broader market volatility.

