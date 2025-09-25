Left Menu

Tragic Collision in Odisha's Sundargarh District Claims Six Lives

A fatal road accident in Odisha’s Sundargarh district resulted in six deaths and 10 injuries when a truck collided with a bus. The bus was traveling on the wrong lane due to road repairs. The critically injured have been hospitalized, and compensation was announced for the victims’ families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-09-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 23:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A devastating accident in Odisha's Sundargarh district has claimed the lives of six individuals, including three women, and left 10 others injured. The collision occurred when a truck hit a bus on NH-520 near the K Balang police station on Thursday morning.

Western Range DIG Brijesh Kumar Rai confirmed that five victims were killed instantly, with another succumbing to injuries later. The critically injured have been transferred to a government hospital in Rourkela, while others receive treatment at local health centers.

In response to the tragedy, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the families of each deceased. Opposition Leader Naveen Patnaik also extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

