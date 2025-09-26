Drone Sightings Disrupt Flights in Denmark

Fresh reports of drone sightings over Aalborg, Denmark, caused significant disruptions to flights on Thursday night. Flight tracking service FlightRadaar24 highlighted the incidents on social media, raising concerns about air travel safety.

As a result of these sightings, flight Kl1289 made an unexpected return to Amsterdam, while flight SK1225 from Copenhagen faced cancellations, underscoring the immediate impact of drones on flight schedules.

The recurring issue of drones in restricted airspace continues to challenge aviation authorities and airline operators, emphasizing the need for stricter regulations and safety measures to prevent future disruptions.

