Drone Sightings Disrupt Danish Airspace

FlightRadar24 reported new drone sightings near Aalborg, Denmark, causing disruptions in air travel. Flights from Amsterdam and Copenhagen were affected as one was diverted back to its origin and another was canceled due to safety concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 04:16 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 04:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Reports of drone sightings have disrupted air traffic around Aalborg, Denmark, early Friday, according to Flight tracking service FlightRadar24.

In a post on X, FlightRadar24 revealed that Flight Kl1289 had to return to Amsterdam while another flight, SK1225 from Copenhagen, was canceled.

The incidents highlight ongoing safety challenges airports face globally due to unauthorized drones in flight paths.

