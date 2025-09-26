Left Menu

US Domestic Highlights: FAA Extends Flight Cuts; Starbucks Restructures; Lawmakers Probe H-1B Visa Use

The FAA extends flight cuts at Newark Airport to 2026 amid shortages and congestion. Starbucks plans closures in a billion-dollar restructuring to revive sales. US lawmakers seek clarifications from major firms using H-1B visas during layoffs. The US economy shows strongest growth in two years despite challenges.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will extend flight cuts at Newark Liberty International Airport through October 2026, citing shortages of air traffic controllers and persistent congestion issues. Initially slated to end by 2025, the extension follows disruptive incidents at the United Airlines hub, highlighting concerns about the aging US air traffic control system.

Meanwhile, Starbucks has announced plans to close several underperforming stores, including its iconic Seattle roastery, in an aggressive restructuring move by CEO Brian Niccol. The effort, part of a billion-dollar plan to revitalize the company's declining sales, will see US and Canada store numbers fall by 1% by the 2025 fiscal year.

In a bid to address the controversial use of H-1B visas amid layoffs, US lawmakers are pressing major companies like Apple, Amazon, and JPMorgan for answers. Recent proposals could increase costs for companies utilizing these visas, aiming to prioritize higher-skilled workers. The debate unfolds as the US economy experiences its fastest growth in nearly two years, driven by robust consumer spending despite looming uncertainties.

