China Challenges Mexico's High Tariffs: A Trade Tension Analysis
China is investigating Mexico's imposition of high tariffs on over 1,400 Asian products to protect its local industries. Amidst US-China trade tensions, Mexico, under President Claudia Sheinbaum, denies any US pressure but faces criticism from China, urging a stand against unilateral protectionism.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 26-09-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 10:16 IST
- China
China has initiated a probe into whether Mexico's proposed import tariffs are creating trade barriers. The move follows Mexico's plan to levy up to 50% tariffs on over 1,400 Asian products.
The Chinese Commerce Ministry expressed concern that such tariffs could damage the interests of the affected countries. Additionally, the ministry announced an anti-dumping investigation into pecans imported from the US and Mexico.
While China imports significantly from Mexico, despite US pressure claims, Mexico's leadership asserts the tariffs are not a result of US influence. Whether this investigation results in concrete action remains uncertain.
