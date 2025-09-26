Left Menu

China Challenges Mexico's High Tariffs: A Trade Tension Analysis

China is investigating Mexico's imposition of high tariffs on over 1,400 Asian products to protect its local industries. Amidst US-China trade tensions, Mexico, under President Claudia Sheinbaum, denies any US pressure but faces criticism from China, urging a stand against unilateral protectionism.

Updated: 26-09-2025 10:16 IST
  • China

China has initiated a probe into whether Mexico's proposed import tariffs are creating trade barriers. The move follows Mexico's plan to levy up to 50% tariffs on over 1,400 Asian products.

The Chinese Commerce Ministry expressed concern that such tariffs could damage the interests of the affected countries. Additionally, the ministry announced an anti-dumping investigation into pecans imported from the US and Mexico.

While China imports significantly from Mexico, despite US pressure claims, Mexico's leadership asserts the tariffs are not a result of US influence. Whether this investigation results in concrete action remains uncertain.

