CGC University Leads Relief Efforts in Flood-Ravaged Punjab
A comprehensive humanitarian relief drive has been initiated by the Great NavBharat Mission Foundation and CGC University, Mohali, to help flood-affected families in Punjab. The drive involves student and faculty volunteers and aims to provide essential supplies to those in need, highlighting the university's commitment to community welfare.
- Country:
- India
The Great NavBharat Mission Foundation, in collaboration with CGC University, Mohali, has launched a sweeping humanitarian relief effort in response to the devastating floods in Punjab. This initiative aims to support thousands of displaced families struggling with various challenges, including health and shelter vulnerabilities.
Under the guidance of Founder Chancellor S. Rashpal Singh Dhaliwal, CGC University has deployed resources and volunteers to deliver crucial aid. Teams dispatched with essential supplies reached heavily impacted areas such as Dera Baba Nanak, Gurdaspur, and several others, demonstrating swift and effective action in times of crisis.
This relief mission is driven by the dedicated efforts of CGC University's students and faculty, committed to restoring hope and dignity for affected communities. The operation underscores the institution's broader vision of holistic education, emphasizing social responsibility and the power of collective action to rebuild and enhance resilience in Punjab.
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Government Implements Flood Relief Measures
Unified Front: Maharashtra Politicians Rally for Flood Relief
Maharashtra's Flood Relief Efforts: A Race Against Time
Shiv Sena Demands Rs 15,000 Crore Flood Relief Package for Marathwada Farmers
NCP Unites for Maharashtra Flood Relief: A Wave of Compassion