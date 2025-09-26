AnaVu: Revolutionizing Anatomy Education with 3D Visualization

The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H), in partnership with IHub-Data, has launched AnaVu, an innovative 3D visualization platform under its Healthcare vertical. Designed to enhance anatomy education, AnaVu offers an immersive learning experience for medical students using real-world MRI and CT data.

Traditional anatomy education has long relied on cadaver dissection and two-dimensional diagrams, methods that often fall short in demonstrating complex bodily structures. AnaVu addresses these gaps by providing a 3D, interactive model of human anatomy, allowing students to explore and interact with anatomical structures in unprecedented depth.

Early deployments at notable medical colleges have shown promising results in improving student engagement and comprehension. Moving forward, IIIT-Hyderabad aims to broaden AnaVu's reach, potentially extending its application beyond education to clinical diagnostics, thereby redefining anatomy pedagogy and practice.

(With inputs from agencies.)