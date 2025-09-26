India-US Trade Talks Forge Path to Agreement
India and the United States are actively working towards finalizing a trade agreement. Led by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, India engaged in productive talks with US representatives and business leaders. They aim to conclude a mutually beneficial pact, reflecting confidence in India's economic prospects.
In a recent development, India and the United States have reiterated their commitment to finalizing a trade agreement, as confirmed by the Commerce Ministry. The two nations are determined to reach a mutually beneficial pact as soon as possible, and have decided to continue their engagements.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal led an Indian delegation to the US for discussions centered on the trade deal. The Indian team returned to New Delhi on September 24 after fruitful three-day negotiations with US officials.
During the visit, Minister Goyal met with United States Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer and US Ambassador-designate to India Sergio Gor. Additionally, discussions were held with US businesses and investors, who expressed confidence in India's growth and showed an interest in expanding trade and investment ties.
