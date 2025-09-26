Ventive Hospitality's Strategic Acquisition of Hilton Goa Resort
Ventive Hospitality is acquiring a 76% stake in Soham Leisure Ventures, owner of Hilton Goa Resort. The Rs 320 crore deal aims to double room portfolio, explore land development, and support cash flow through villa sales. This marks Ventive’s diversification into Goa's leisure market.
- Country:
- India
Ventive Hospitality, based in Pune, announced plans on Friday to acquire a 76% stake in Soham Leisure Ventures. This company owns the 104-key Hilton Goa Resort and additional land in Goa. The Rs 320 crore transaction is a key step in Ventive's strategy to expand its room portfolio.
The acquisition involves an initial cash outlay of Rs 120 crore. The purchase includes the 104-room hotel with development potential for 60-65 more rooms on the existing site and a 4-acre land parcel. This land is designated for branded villas, estimated to generate sales over Rs 100 crore.
Atul Chordia, Ventive Hospitality Chairman, sees this acquisition as a pivotal move into Goa's leisure market. CEO Ranjit Batra adds that it reflects Ventive's strategy to enter markets with long-term demand potential. The acquisition emphasizes Ventive's commitment to broadening its business and leisure portfolio while ensuring prudent capital investment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
