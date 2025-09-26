Left Menu

Ventive Hospitality's Strategic Acquisition of Hilton Goa Resort

Ventive Hospitality is acquiring a 76% stake in Soham Leisure Ventures, owner of Hilton Goa Resort. The Rs 320 crore deal aims to double room portfolio, explore land development, and support cash flow through villa sales. This marks Ventive’s diversification into Goa's leisure market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-09-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 15:21 IST
Ventive Hospitality's Strategic Acquisition of Hilton Goa Resort
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ventive Hospitality, based in Pune, announced plans on Friday to acquire a 76% stake in Soham Leisure Ventures. This company owns the 104-key Hilton Goa Resort and additional land in Goa. The Rs 320 crore transaction is a key step in Ventive's strategy to expand its room portfolio.

The acquisition involves an initial cash outlay of Rs 120 crore. The purchase includes the 104-room hotel with development potential for 60-65 more rooms on the existing site and a 4-acre land parcel. This land is designated for branded villas, estimated to generate sales over Rs 100 crore.

Atul Chordia, Ventive Hospitality Chairman, sees this acquisition as a pivotal move into Goa's leisure market. CEO Ranjit Batra adds that it reflects Ventive's strategy to enter markets with long-term demand potential. The acquisition emphasizes Ventive's commitment to broadening its business and leisure portfolio while ensuring prudent capital investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Transforming Thane: Traffic Solutions and Tourist Ventures

Transforming Thane: Traffic Solutions and Tourist Ventures

 India
2
Calcutta High Court Reverses Deportation of Birbhum Families

Calcutta High Court Reverses Deportation of Birbhum Families

 India
3
Rauf likely to be fined for abusive language and aggressive gestures during game against India: Tournament sources.

Rauf likely to be fined for abusive language and aggressive gestures during ...

 Global
4
China's 'Furniture Kingdom' Resilient Amid U.S. Tariffs

China's 'Furniture Kingdom' Resilient Amid U.S. Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025